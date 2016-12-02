WORLD
1 MIN READ
Exclusive: Commander of Syrian rebel group speaks on east Aleppo
Commander Diyab Al Halabi of Shaam Front, one of the main rebel groups in eastern Aleppo, spoke exclusively to TRT World about the situation on the ground in the besieged city.
Exclusive: Commander of Syrian rebel group speaks on east Aleppo
Commander Diyab Al Halabi of Shaam Front said, &quot;People haven't lost hope of victory, but some people among those who fled are weak.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 2, 2016

More than 50,000 Syrians from eastern Aleppo have fled as fighting between regime forces and rebels intensifies in the city.

Speaking exclusively to TRT World, the commander of the Shaam Front, one the main rebel groups in eastern Aleppo, said Assad's forces areusing all types of heavy artillery against innocent people in besieged neighbourhoods.

"People are withdrawing from these areas because of the intensive bombardment by all types of weapons, ground-to-ground missiles, battleship missiles, air strikes and artillery shells. That's what's forcing our people out," Diyab Al Halabi said.

Watch the video below for the full interview:

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us