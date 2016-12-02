WORLD
Syrian civilians suffer as regime bombards east Aleppo
The violence in east Aleppo has sparked outrage from across the world, with the UN slamming the Syrian regime and its ally Moscow for its continuous bombardment of the area.
Syrian civilians suffer as regime bombards east Aleppo
A general view of Aleppo, Syria, December 2, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 2, 2016

Civilians in east Aleppo continue to suffer as Syrian regime warplanes carry out air strikes on the battered and besieged part of the city.

The artillery-backed offensive has spurred an exodus of tens of thousands of residents from the rebel-held area, but has left its streets strewn with the bodies of men, women and children, many lying next to the suitcases they had planned to bring with them on their escape.

On Thursday, Russia, who is backing the regime, proposed setting up four humanitarian corridors into east Aleppo to bring in aid and evacuate severely wounded people.

Moscow has announced several humanitarian pauses in Aleppo to allow civilians to flee but, until the recent military escalation, only a handful did so.

"There are no more vulnerable people on Earth, probably, than the civilian population in Aleppo," UN special adviser for Syria, Jan Egeland said.

"And they are extremely vulnerable for possible actions by the armed opposition groups as they try to leave, and by all of the groups that will meet them as they leave."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
