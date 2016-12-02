WORLD
Thousands of Muslims demand governor's arrest in Indonesia
Police officials estimate that at least 150,000 people, including those who travelled from towns and cities across the island of Java, have gathered to protest.
Thousands of Muslim protesters in Indonesia are demanding the arrest of Jakarta's Christian governor, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. December 2, 2016. / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 2, 2016

Thousands of Muslim protesters in Indonesia are demanding the arrest of Jakarta's Christian governor, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, known as Ahok.

They accuse him of blasphemy, and said he made "insulting comments" about the Quran – a claim he denies. Basuki is Jakarta's first non-Muslim governor in nearly 50 years. He is running for re-election in February against two Muslim candidates.

During a rally in September, Ahok said his opponents are misleading voters by using a verse from the Quran to attack him.

The verse says, "Muslims should not choose non-Muslims as leaders."

He has since apologised for the comment and said it was taken out of context as he was criticising his opposition, not the verse.

SOURCE:TRT World
