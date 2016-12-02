Thousands of Muslim protesters in Indonesia are demanding the arrest of Jakarta's Christian governor, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, known as Ahok.

They accuse him of blasphemy, and said he made "insulting comments" about the Quran – a claim he denies. Basuki is Jakarta's first non-Muslim governor in nearly 50 years. He is running for re-election in February against two Muslim candidates.

During a rally in September, Ahok said his opponents are misleading voters by using a verse from the Quran to attack him.

The verse says, "Muslims should not choose non-Muslims as leaders."

He has since apologised for the comment and said it was taken out of context as he was criticising his opposition, not the verse.