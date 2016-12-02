WORLD
2 MIN READ
Faziliyah: An escape from Daesh in Mosul
The village of Faziliyah has become a place of safety for many people who risked their lives fleeing from Daesh in Mosul.
Faziliyah: An escape from Daesh in Mosul
Destroyed buildings in the village of Faziliyah, near Mosul, Iraq. October 31, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 2, 2016

As the Iraqi operation to retake Mosul continues, more and more civilians are trying to escape the city. Many of them have taken shelter in the nearby village of Faziliyah.

Located 20 kilometres north of Mosul, the village has offered asylum to those escaping Daesh control over the past two years.

"Daesh didn't physically torture me, but they messed with us psychologically. They told me that they were going to cut off my head. My family never thought they would see me again. Several times they went to look for my dead body at the morgue. Since I came back, I feel reborn," a man in the village who escaped Daesh told TRT World.

Two months ago, the village was retaken by Kurdish peshmerga forces who forced Daesh out. People living there are slowly getting used to what a normal life feels like.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us