BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Seven major innovations that happened in tech this week
We bring you the coolest and most important tech news.
Seven major innovations that happened in tech this week
Poor Robot / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 2, 2016

1. The internet is moving to Canada

Apparently, it's not only ordinary US citizens who want to emigrate to Canada in the wake of Donald Trump's victory. The Internet Archive – a not-for-profit digital library with the mission of "universal access to all knowledge" – announced its plans to move its servers from San Francisco to somewhere in Canada due to its concerns over the incoming president. The main issue, it says, is that it might be forced to delete parts of its archive under orders from the White House.

2. Building a self-driving car just became a little bit easier

Your dream of turning your car into a self-driving one has just become a possibility. Comma.ai, a small company based in California, just released the entire code for its self-driving car to the public... and it's available for free. After receiving a warning from the US Department of Transportation, George Hotz, the CEO of Comma.ai, dissolved his company. With little left to lose, he then decided to release the code. Now, the only thing stopping you from getting your self-driving car project up and running is data. Lucky for you, Udacity, which has a self-driving car project of its own, has opened all its training data to the public. Watch this space...

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us