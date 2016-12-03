WORLD
Syrian regime captures another district in east Aleppo
More than 300 civilians have been killed in east Aleppo since the Syrian regime backed by Russian air strikes resumed its offensive to oust opposition forces on November 15.
A Syrian child, who fled with his family from opposition-controlled areas in the city of Aleppo, reacts as he holds a sandwich on December 1, 2016, at a shelter in the neighbourhood of Jibrin, east of Aleppo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 3, 2016

Syrian regime forces advanced overnight, seizing Aleppo's Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood from opposition forces as they press an offensive to recapture all of the city, a war monitor said on Saturday.

The capture of the neighbourhood means the Syrian regime has now taken around 60 percent of the east of the city, which the opposition fighters overran in mid-2012, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

More than 300 civilians have been killed in east Aleppo since the Syrian regime backed by Russian air strikes resumed its offensive to oust the opposition fighters on November 15.

The advance also restores control of a road leading from regime-controlled western neighbourhoods of the city to Aleppo airport, which the regime also holds.

The Syrian regime's capture of Tariq al-Bab came after ferocious clashes that sent civilians flooding out of the adjacent neighbourhood of Al-Shaar.

An AFP correspondent saw only a few opposition fighters in the district on Friday as the government advanced, with shops and bakeries shuttered and vegetable stalls shattered by heavy shelling.

The United Nations has warned that the sector risks becoming a "giant graveyard" for the 250,000-plus civilians who were trapped there just last week. Tens of thousands have since fled.

