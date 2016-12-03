WORLD
2 MIN READ
Apprehensions in Europe ahead of Italian constitutional referendum
Despite strong calls from Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to back the proposed changes, which would centralise power in Italy's lower house of parliament, polls predict a majority of Italians will vote "No" this Sunday.
Apprehensions in Europe ahead of Italian constitutional referendum
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has said he will resign if voters reject the proposed constitutional changes, spooking onlookers concerned about political uncertainty. Photo: Renzi leads a news conference in Rome on November 18. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 3, 2016

Italians are heading to the polls on Sunday to vote in a referendum on whether to adopt a new constitution which would take powers away from regional governments and the Senate.

Supporters argue the amendments will make it easier for stable governments to be formed and for important legislation to get passed as the government, of which there have been 61 since World War II, would no longer need the support of the Senate to remain in power.

The changes have been heavily pushed by Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who has said he will quit office if it does not pass.

"If 'Yes' wins, Italy will become the leader of Europe," Renzi, a reformist who rose rapidly through local government to claim his current title, told a large rally in his home city of Florence on Friday.

But polls suggest that the majority of Italians do not support the proposed reforms. This has led to fears that the result could lead to political instability – undermining the fragile economy and further weakening Italy's already struggling banks, putting the whole eurozone at risk.

Another concern among supporters of the EU is that anti-EU politicians such as Beppe Grillo, founder of the populist Five Star Movement, could fill the void left by Renzi if he resigns.

The uncertainty over what may happen following the referendum has disturbed European markets, leading Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan to attempt to calm fears by saying there was "no risk of a financial earthquake" if people vote against the changes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us