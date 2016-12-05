WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia and China veto UN resolution demanding ceasefire in Aleppo
Aleppo is under heavy bombardment, as Syrian regime forces backed by Russia press a large-scale offensive to recapture all of the city from opposition forces.
Russia and China veto UN resolution demanding ceasefire in Aleppo
More than 200,000 people might still be under siege in rebel-held areas of Aleppo, where food supplies are exhausted and all hospitals are out of service. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 5, 2016

Russia and China on Monday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that demanded a seven-day truce in Syria's Aleppo city, where the Syrian regime and its allies continue a large-scale offensive.

This is the sixth time Russia has vetoed a UN resolution on Syria since the conflict started in 2011 and the fifth time China has blocked action. Russian ambassador to UN, Vitaly Churkin, said that the action would allow opposition forces to regroup.

Earlier in the day, Russia said it would start talks with Washington on a withdrawal of opposition forces from Aleppo this week, as Syrian regime forces fought to seize more territory from rebels who are struggling to avoid a major defeat.

Churkin said that action by the Security Council should be postponed to provide time for those talks.

"That is a made-up alibi," Deputy US Ambassador to the United Nations Michele Sison told the council. "We have not reached a breakthrough because Russia has been more focused on preserving its military gains than helping Aleppo's citizens," she said.

Sandra Gathmann reports:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us