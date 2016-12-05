WORLD
2 MIN READ
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls announces presidential bid
Valls confirms he will enter the race to become the Socialist candidate for next year's presidential election in France, following current President Francois Hollande's announcement that he would not seek a second term.
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls announces presidential bid
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls attends a news conference where he announced that he is a candidate for next year's French presidential election, at the town hall in Evry, near Paris, France, December 5, 2016. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 5, 2016

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls on Monday declared his bid to become the Socialist candidate for next year's presidential election and said he was quitting the government to focus on campaigning.

The path was cleared for Valls to enter the race last week when incumbent President Francois Hollande announced he would be the first leader since France's Fifth Republic was created not to seek a second mandate.

"In my drive to push my political family to evolve I have sometimes had harsh words, triggered debates, misunderstandings. That's the left. There are debates, controversies. But I have always backed collective decisions," Valls said. "My candidacy is one of conciliation, of reconciliation."

France's left is deeply divided as it approaches the election and Valls will have to disentangle himself from Hollande's five years at the helm of the euro zone's number two economy if he is to persuade voters he is the best candidate to heal the party's rifts.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us