WORLD
2 MIN READ
Italy's PM to resign after losing referendum
Italy's Prime Minister Mattheo Renzi will resign following a big referendum defeat. It was a vote on constitutional reform, but was widely seen as a test of his personal popularity.
Italy's PM to resign after losing referendum
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speaks during a media conference after a referendum on constitutional reform at Chigi palace in Rome, Italy, December 5, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 5, 2016

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is to resign on Monday after suffering a crushing defeat in a referendum over constitutional reform, tipping the Euro zone's third-largest economy into political turmoil.

Renzi will hand his resignation to Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

His decision to quit after just two-and-a-half years in office deals a blow to the European Union, already reeling from multiple crises and struggling to overcome anti-establishment forces that have battered the Western world this year.

Renzi's emotional, midnight resignation announcement sent the Euro lower and jolted stock and bond markets on concerns that early elections could follow, possibly paving the way for an anti-Euro party, the 5-Star Movement, to come to power.

TRT World's Sarah Morice brings the latest developments from Italy:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us