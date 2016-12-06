WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iraqi army shells Western Mosul
The operation to retake Mosul from Daesh began in October with a 100,000 strong coalition consisting of the Iraqi army, peshmerga soldiers and Popular Mobilisation Forces.
Iraqi army shells Western Mosul
Iraqi soldiers during an operation against Daesh terrorists on the frontline in the neighbourhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul, Iraq, December 5, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 6, 2016

The Iraqi army has started to advance on Western Mosul, with reports of shelling against Daesh targets.

The operation against the Daesh stronghold was launched early on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Iraqi army had pushed to within 2 kilometres of the Tigris River in Mosul's southeast.

Their progress has been slowed by counter-attacks from the terror group in the east of the city.

The troops are part of a 100,000-strong coalition that began the fight for Mosul in October.

Shamim Chowdhury reports from Erbil.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us