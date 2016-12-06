Three Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece following the failed coup in Turkey on July 15 will be extradited from Greece.

Eight soldiers sought asylum in Greece after flying there by helicopter after the coup attempt.

On Monday, three other soldiers were granted asylum.

The soldiers, including two majors, flew to Alexandroupolis on July 16 in a military helicopter which prompted Greek authorities to begin legal and diplomatic processes on charges of illegal entry into the country.

TRT World reporters Maria Kagkelidou and Soraya Lennie give more details from Athens and Ankara.