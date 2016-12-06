WORLD
Bernard Cazeneuve named new French prime minister
Bernard Cazeneuve was appointed after Manuel Valls stepped down to take part in the French presidential election.
French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve visits the traditional Christkindelsmaerik (Christ Child market) in Strasbourg, France, November 26, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 6, 2016

French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve on Tuesday was appointed the new prime minister after Manuel Valls resigned, President Francois Hollande's office said.

Cazeneuve, who has overseen the French security forces' reaction to a string of terror attacks that have killed more than 230 people in France over the past two years, will take control of the Socialist government until legislative elections in June.

"He's a strong personality, with experience of state affairs," said a source in the president's entourage, commenting on Cazeneuve's appointment.

Valls is stepping down in order to seek the Socialist Party's nomination to be its presidential candidate in the 2017 election.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
