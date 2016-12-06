French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve on Tuesday was appointed the new prime minister after Manuel Valls resigned, President Francois Hollande's office said.

Cazeneuve, who has overseen the French security forces' reaction to a string of terror attacks that have killed more than 230 people in France over the past two years, will take control of the Socialist government until legislative elections in June.

"He's a strong personality, with experience of state affairs," said a source in the president's entourage, commenting on Cazeneuve's appointment.

Valls is stepping down in order to seek the Socialist Party's nomination to be its presidential candidate in the 2017 election.