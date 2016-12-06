WORLD
Water becomes precious commodity in opposition-held eastern Aleppo
Muhammed al Halabi, a delivery man, fetches water from the few operational tanks left in the Syrian opposition-controlled districts of eastern Aleppo. He then delivers it to families who can still afford to pay.
The Bab al-Nayrab water station is one of the few still operational in eastern Aleppo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 6, 2016

Civilians in Syria's Aleppo are facing severe water shortages as the Assad regime, backed by Russian air strikes, continues its assault.

Muhammed Al Halabi is one of those who delivers the precious cargo across eastern Aleppo to the families who can still afford to pay.

"We are struggling a lot when it comes to buying the diesel. The prices are expensive. In the liberated areas there is only one water basin, and the prices have gone up. We now sell 1000 litres for $5 because of the price of diesel," he says.

Abubakr al Shamahi reports:

SOURCE:TRT World
