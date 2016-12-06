TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's PM says year-long halt in Russia ties "over"
Binali Yildirim said relations with Moscow had undergone a "test" but "thanks to mutual political will, we have endured the difficult situation."
Turkey's PM says year-long halt in Russia ties "over"
Ties between the two countries soured last year after Turkey downed a Russian warplane on the Syrian border. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 6, 2016

A one-year halt in relations between Russia and Turkey is over, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday during his official visit to Moscow.

Ankara-Moscow ties soured after Turkey in November 2015 shot down a Russian warplane on the Syrian border for violating Turkish airspace. At a conference on Tuesday at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations University, Yildirim described the downing of the Russian jet as an "unfortunate event."

The Turkish PM said Ankara's relations with Moscow had undergone a "test" but "thanks to mutual political will, we have endured the difficult situation."

Due to the nature of the region, we [Russia and Turkey] have a crucial duty. At the same time we have responsibility [in the region].

He referred to the "normalisation process" that the two countries began on August 9 following a meeting in St. Petersburg between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Later on Tuesday, Yildirim is sheduled meet Chairwoman of the Council of the Federation Valentina Matviyenko, and hold a news conference with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Yildirim is in Moscow to discuss relations with Russia, in addition to regional and international issues.

Hasan Abdullah reports:

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us