Poland's Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday against the extradition of Oscar-winning filmmaker Roman Polanski to the United States. He was accused of child sex abuse in 1977.

"We are very happy that the case is finally over," said one of Polanski's lawyers, Jan Olszewski.

After his appearance in Warsaw in 2014, the US demanded Polanski's extradition. However, a Polish district court in the city of Krakow rejected that request in October 2015.

The final decision of Poland's top court was a defeat for Prosecutor General and Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, who wanted to hand Polanski over to the United States.

Ziobro argued that Polanski's celebrity status played a role in his escaping justice.