Web giants to cooperate on eliminating "terror content" online
The move comes as social media companies also face increasing scrutiny over their role in the explosion of so-called "fake news", as well as online bullying and hate speech.
Most social media services explicitly do not allow content that supports violent action or illegal activities. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 6, 2016

Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft and Google-owned YouTube announced a drive to stop the proliferation of videos and messages showing beheadings, executions and other gruesome content, posted by the likes of Daesh or Al Qaeda.

The new programme, announced Monday, would create a shared database of unique digital "fingerprints" to help automatically identify videos or images the companies could remove.

"We hope this collaboration will lead to greater efficiency as we continue to enforce our policies to help curb the pressing global issue of terrorist content online," the companies said in a statement

The move comes as social media giants face increasing scrutiny over their role in the explosion of so-called "fake news" — which is believed to have influenced the US election — as well as online bullying and hate speech.

Dr. Thomas P. Keenan talks to TRT World on the issue.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
