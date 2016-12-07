WORLD
Iraqi army air strikes mistakenly kill dozens of civilians
At least 55 people were killed after Iraqi military warplanes mistakenly dropped bombs on a busy market in the Daesh-controlled town of Al-Qaim in western Iraq near the border with Syria.
Smoke rises from an area after an airstrike in Iraq. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 7, 2016

Air strikes on an Daesh-held town near Iraq's western border with Syria killed dozens of people on Wednesday, including many women and children, two parliamentarians and local hospital sources said.

They said the air strikes hit a busy market in the town of Al-Qaim, in Iraq's Anbar province.

Anbar lawmaker Ahmed al-Salmani and hospital sources said 55 civilians were killed.

The incident comes as the Iraqi forces and its allies are pushing towards the city of Mosul to liberate it from Daesh.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
