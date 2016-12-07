Air strikes on an Daesh-held town near Iraq's western border with Syria killed dozens of people on Wednesday, including many women and children, two parliamentarians and local hospital sources said.

They said the air strikes hit a busy market in the town of Al-Qaim, in Iraq's Anbar province.

Anbar lawmaker Ahmed al-Salmani and hospital sources said 55 civilians were killed.

The incident comes as the Iraqi forces and its allies are pushing towards the city of Mosul to liberate it from Daesh.