The United States, Britain, France and three other countries called for an immediate ceasefire in the Syrian city of Aleppo to allow delivery of aid to the people besieged by the Syrian regime forces.

Regime forces have made significant advances into the rebel-held areas during the past few days, taking more than 70 percent of the rebels' territory.

Rebels in eastern Aleppo say they won't give up the fight. However, they have appealed to the United Nations for a five-day humanitarian ceasefire to allow civilians and injuries to leave the area.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood gives more information.