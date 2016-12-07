Police in Bolvia have arrested the head of an airline that crashed last week killing 71 people - including most of the members of a Brazilian football team.

​The plane - which was part of the LaMia company - was flying to Colombia when it ran out of fuel. Now the company's chief is being detained as part of an investigation into what happened.

A member of staff also says she warned the pilot about the problem before take off. She's since moved to Brazil due to safety reasons because she says she's received death threats.