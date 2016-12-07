WORLD
Turkish air strikes kill 23 Daesh members in Syria's al-Bab
Turkey's military also said one soldier was killed and six others injured in northern Syria.
Syrians walk over the rubble of damaged buildings as they flee clashes between regime forces and rebels in the Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighbourhoods of eastern Aleppo. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 7, 2016

Turkish warplanes on Wednesday carried out air strikes against 12 Daesh targets in the al-Bab region of northern Syria, killing 23 gunmen, Turkey's military said.

The statement also said one Turkish soldier was killed and six were wounded, one of them seriously, in a vehicle-borne bomb attack in the area.

Local media reported that two Turkish soldiers were killed in the attack.

Military and hospital officials said the wounded soldiers were transported to hospitals in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep.

The air strikes targeted buildings used by Daesh as well as three tanks and a bomb-laden vehicle, the Turkish army said.

Nine similar targets were destroyed in air raids the previous evening, it said in a separate statement issued earlier.

Turkey's military is assisting Free Syrian Army fighters as part of Operation Euphrates Shield, the government's first full-scale operation against Daesh and the YPG.

Over 215 residential areas, including more than 1,800 square kilometres (694 square miles) of land in northern Syria have been cleared of Daesh as part of the operation so far, according to Anadolu Agency.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
