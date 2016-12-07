A domestic flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) with 48 passengers and crew on board crashed on Wednesday en route to Islamabad from the northern city of Chitral, officials said.

All 48 died after the plane burst into flames after it crashed in the country's mountainous northern region, officials confirmed.

"No one survived," said Danyal Gilani, a spokesman for Pakistan International Airlines.

The Pakistan military say they have already recovered 36 bodies from the scene and rescue teams are trying to find the rest over a very large area.

"All of the bodies are burned beyond recognition. The debris is scattered," Taj Muhammad Khan, a government official based in the Havelian region, told Reuters.

Laiq Shah, a senior police official in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, said flight PK 661 crashed near the town of Havelian, Abbottabad.

Pop star turned Islamic preacher Junaid Jamshed, his wife and Chitral city Deputy Commissioner Osama Warraich were on board the flight, DawnNews said, quoting Chitral airport sources.

According to local reports, Jamshed had been in Chitral preaching for 10 days.

Jamshed rocketed to fame in Pakistan in the 1980s as the singer for the Vital Signs rock group.

He later launched a solo career, with a string of chart-topping albums and hits.