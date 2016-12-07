WORLD
1 MIN READ
Libya's pro-government forces clear last Daesh holdout in Sirte
Celebrations erupt after pro-government forces gain full control over a final patch of ground in Sirte's Ghiza Bahriya district after hours of clashes.
Libya's pro-government forces clear last Daesh holdout in Sirte
A Libyan flag flies as people and Libyan forces celebrate after clearing Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the Daesh's former stronghold of Sirte, Libya December 6, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 7, 2016

Libyan forces backed by US air strikes finished clearing the last Daesh holdout in Sirte on Tuesday after a near seven-month battle for the terrorist group's former North African stronghold.

The pro-government forces gained full control over a final patch of ground in Sirte's Ghiza Bahriya district after hours of clashes. Several dozen women and children who had been holed up with Daesh members were able to leave the ruined buildings where they had made their last stand.

As celebrations erupted among the Libyan forces, which are dominated by brigades from the city of Misrata, a spokesperson for the pro-government forces confirmed that all buildings and streets had been secured.

TRT World's Nancy Porsia reports from Misrata.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us