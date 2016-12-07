WORLD
Donald Trump is named Time's Person of the Year
The magazine said that the US president-elect beat Democrat Hillary Clinton and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the cover of the annual special issue.
2016 was the 90th time Time has named &quot;the person who had the greatest influence, for better or worse, on the events of the year.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 7, 2016

Time Magazine on Wednesday named US President-elect Donald Trump its Person of the Year, citing the upheaval in American politics brought about by the election campaign and victory of the New York businessman.

"It's hard to measure the scale of his disruption," Time said in its announcement, noting Trump's eclectic career as real estate magnate and reality television star before winning the highest office in the United States.

"For those who believe this is all for the better, Trump's victory represents a long-overdue rebuke to an entrenched and arrogant governing class," it said.

The magazine said its short list included Trump's rival in the 2016 presidential race, Democrat Hillary Clinton, as well as Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan and singer Beyonce.

"It's a great honour, it means a lot," Trump told NBC's "Today" show in an interview shortly after the announcement.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
