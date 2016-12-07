TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Ankara summons German envoy over incident involving Turkish lawmaker
German police at Cologne airport stopped the deputy speaker of the Turkish Parliament Ayse Nur Bahcekapili from proceeding towards her flight over travel documents on Monday.
Ankara summons German envoy over incident involving Turkish lawmaker
Martin Erdmann is Germany's Ambassador to Turkey. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 7, 2016

Turkey's Foreign Ministry summoned Germany's Ambassador to Ankara Martin Erdmann on Wednesday after police stopped Turkish lawmaker Ayse Nur Bahcekapili at Cologne airport, Anadolu Agency quoted diplomatic sources.

The Turkish Embassy in Berlin had provided the AK Party lawmaker, who is also the deputy speaker of the Turkish Parliament, with a temporary travel document after her bag, that contained her passport, went missing.

However, police officials at the airport did not accept the temporary passport and stopped Bahcekapili from proceeding towards her flight.

Later, they attempted to detain the lawmaker on suspicions that she had entered the country illegally.

"It was impolite in terms of my country… I am a lawmaker of this country [Turkey]. If we show respect and courtesy to German or foreign parliamentarians, we have a natural right to expect respect and courtesy in the same way," Bahcekapili said.

Turkey's president hit out the German authorities on Wednesday over the incident.

"You allow terrorists and welcome them, put them up, but you make our deputy parliament speaker and delegation wait at the gate for hours," he said.

Erdogan was referring to the PKK members who have sought a safe haven in Germany. The PKK is considered as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

"If you behave towards my deputy parliament speaker, a female lawmaker, like this, if your police officer does this, then I need to retaliate to it in the same way," Erdogan said.

Germany's public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle quoted North Rhine-Westphalia police as saying that Bahcekapili had provided provisional papers that did not show her diplomatic status.

The police, therefore, contacted the Turkish consulate to review her status. "The whole process lasted a maximum of 45 minutes," the police spokesperson said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us