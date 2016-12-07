WORLD
3 MIN READ
Donald Trump lays out plan for US military, criticises Boeing
The president-elect repeated his call for the US not to be involved in the toppling of foreign governments. He said his focus will be on fighting terrorism and defeating Daesh. He also criticised Air Force One as a waste of money.
Donald Trump lays out plan for US military, criticises Boeing
President-elect Donald Trump addresses an audience at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on December 6, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 7, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday vowed to pursue a foreign policy that avoids intervention in foreign conflicts, such as Libya's, where he blames the administration of President Barack Obama for leading the United States into expensive battles abroad in the name of regime change.

"We will stop racing to topple foreign regimes that we know nothing about, that we shouldn't be involved with (...) Instead, our focus must be on defeating terrorism and destroying ISIS, and we will."

Trump's rhetoric was similar to what he used during the election campaign when he railed against the war in Iraq, breaking with fellow Republican candidates who had stayed clear of criticising a war started by the last GOP president, George W. Bush. Despite his talk of non-intervention, Trump has nominated two hardline generals to top positions, Marine General Mike Flynn and Army General Thomas "Mad Dog" Mattis, who both served in Iraq.

Trump's comments on non-intervention came during his "Thank You" tour of the United States, at a stop in the southern state of North Carolina. He also vowed to boost funding to the US military, which he suggested was stretched too thin because of long deployments and austerity policies in Congress.

As part of his cost-cutting, Trump called for the cancellation of a $4 billion contract with Boeing to build a new Air Force One 747, calling the project too expensive. Boeing disputed the figure, saying it was high, and the White House responded, saying Trump's remarks "do not appear to reflect arrangements" made between the aircraft manufacturer and the US Air Force.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us