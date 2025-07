South Korea's parliament is preparing to hold a vote on whether to impeach President Park Geun-hye, who has been implicated in a corruption scandal.

Park is accused of colluding with a friend and a former aide to pressure big business owners to pay into two foundations set up to back policy initiatives.

The National Assembly vote on Friday requires a two-thirds majority to oust the embattled leader.

TRT World correspondent U-Jean Jung has more.