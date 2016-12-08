TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkey dismisses three mayors with alleged PKK links
The Interior Ministry appointed trustee mayors to the municipalities after the prosecutor's office ordered their arrest.
Turkey dismisses three mayors with alleged PKK links
Turkey stepped up its operations against subversives following the July 15 coup attempt. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 8, 2016

Turkey dismissed three mayors in the country's southeastern cities of Diyarbakir and Hakkari for allegedly being "members of terror organisations," the Turkish Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

The latest arrests were made under the state of emergency which was imposed after the coup attempt on July 15 which killed 248 people and injured more than 2,000 others.

Those detained were: Mehmet Selim Kurbanoglu, mayor of Yenisehir, Mehmet Ali Aydin, mayor of Kayapinar, and Servet Tunc, mayor of Cukurca.

The ministry said trustees were appointed to run the municipalities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
