Turkey dismissed three mayors in the country's southeastern cities of Diyarbakir and Hakkari for allegedly being "members of terror organisations," the Turkish Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

The latest arrests were made under the state of emergency which was imposed after the coup attempt on July 15 which killed 248 people and injured more than 2,000 others.

Those detained were: Mehmet Selim Kurbanoglu, mayor of Yenisehir, Mehmet Ali Aydin, mayor of Kayapinar, and Servet Tunc, mayor of Cukurca.

The ministry said trustees were appointed to run the municipalities.