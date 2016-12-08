A Greek court on Thursday rejected the extradition of the last two of eight Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece after the failed July 15 coup in Turkey.

Turkey alleged the eight men were involved in the attempted military takeover, and branded them traitors.

The decision came two days after a different set of judges approved the extradition of three others in the group.

On Monday, Greece denied the extradition of the first three soldiers.

TRT World's Maria Kagkelidou has more on this story.