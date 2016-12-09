South Korean Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn on Friday said his country will enhance cooperation with allies to respond to North Korea's nuclear threat. It was his first speech after parliament impeached President Park Geun-hye.

In a televised address, Hwang said South Korea faces grave risks from both within and externally and cannot afford to have a vacuum in government, and vowed to make his best efforts to manage the country.

Hwang took over as acting president after Park's powers were suspended at 1003 GMT on Friday, the president's office said.

The National Assembly adopted a motion by overwhelming majority to impeach Park as president over allegations of peddling influence.

Park apologised to the people and said she would prepare for Constitutional Court review of the impeachment move, a process that can take up to 180 days. If the court votes to remove Park, an election for a new president will be held in 60 days.

Park is accused of colluding with a friend and a former aide to pressure big businesses to donate to two foundations set up to back her policy initiatives.