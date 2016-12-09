WORLD
2 MIN READ
S. Korea PM to boost ties with allies as president faces impeachment
In his first speech after parliament impeached President Park Geun-hye, Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn vowed to do his best to manage the country.
S. Korea PM to boost ties with allies as president faces impeachment
Hwang took over as acting president after parliament voted to impeach Park. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 9, 2016

South Korean Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn on Friday said his country will enhance cooperation with allies to respond to North Korea's nuclear threat. It was his first speech after parliament impeached President Park Geun-hye.

In a televised address, Hwang said South Korea faces grave risks from both within and externally and cannot afford to have a vacuum in government, and vowed to make his best efforts to manage the country.

Hwang took over as acting president after Park's powers were suspended at 1003 GMT on Friday, the president's office said.

The National Assembly adopted a motion by overwhelming majority to impeach Park as president over allegations of peddling influence.

Park apologised to the people and said she would prepare for Constitutional Court review of the impeachment move, a process that can take up to 180 days. If the court votes to remove Park, an election for a new president will be held in 60 days.

Park is accused of colluding with a friend and a former aide to pressure big businesses to donate to two foundations set up to back her policy initiatives.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us