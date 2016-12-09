POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Sport's anti-doping agency report will slam Russia
Tainted samples from Russian athletes were swapped for clean ones through a concealed hole in the wall of a drug-testing lab, it says.
Sport's anti-doping agency report will slam Russia
An earlier draft of the World Anti-Doping Agency report led to Russia's ban from track and field events at this year's Rio Olympics. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 9, 2016

The final part of a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) investigation into alleged Russian state-sponsored doping is due to be published on Friday. It will accuse Russia of defying rules against the use of performance enhancing drugs.

"The Russian Ministry of Sport directed, controlled and oversaw the manipulation of athletes' analytical results, sample swapping and the active participation and assistance of the FSB, CSP and both Moscow and Sochi laboratories," said Richard McLaren, WADA chief, whose report this summer disqualified some Russian athletes from competing in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us