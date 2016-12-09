WORLD
3 MIN READ
South Korean parliament votes to impeach president
Lawmakers voted 234-56 to impeach Park Geun-hye for alleged influence peddling. Following the vote, Park apologized to the people and said she would prepare for a Constitutional Court review of the impeachment motion.
South Korean parliament votes to impeach president
The impeachment motion accused Park of constitutional and criminal violations. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 9, 2016

Lawmakers in the National Assembly voted by a two-thirds majority on Friday to impeach Park Geun-hye as president over her alleged involvement in a corruption scandal that sparked public rallies across the country calling for her to step down.

The motion was adopted by a secret ballot with legislators voting 234-56 to oust the embattled president.

Following the vote, Park apologised to the people. She told a meeting of her ministers that she would prepare for a Constitutional Court review of the impeachment motion, a process that can take up to 180 days.

In the interim, Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn will be acting president. She asked cabinet to work with the prime minister to avoid any vacuum in national security matters and the economy.

Parliamentary speaker Chung Se-Kyun announced the vote result:

"I declare that the bill to impeach President Park Geun-hye has just been approved," Chung said.

"Whether you support or oppose it, all lawmakers and South Korean people who are watching this grave situation unfold must feel so miserable and heavy at heart," he added.

"I deeply wish that such tragedy in our constitutional history will not be repeated ever again."

Park, 64, is accused of colluding with a friend and a former aide, both of whom have been indicted by prosecutors, to pressure big businesses to donate to two foundations set up to back her policy initiatives.

She has denied wrongdoing but apologised for carelessness in her ties with her friend, Choi Soon-sil.

Park, who is serving a single five-year term that was set to end in February 2018, said this week she would await the court's ruling, signalling that the political crisis could drag on.

Hours before the vote, anti-Park activists scuffled with police as they tried to drive two tractors up to parliament's main gate, where more than a 1,000 protesters were gathered.

Shane Hahm reports from Seoul.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us