Turkey deploys 300 more special forces for Syria fight
The commandos were sent to reinforce Operation Euphrates Shield, launched in late August to improve security along Turkey's border with Syria.
More than 215 residential areas in northern Syria have been cleared of Daesh as part of the Euphrates Shield operation. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 9, 2016

The 300 Turkish commandos were airlifted to the Syrian border late on Thursday, a military source said.

The special troops of the 11th Command Brigade in western Denizli will join Operation Euphrates Shield, according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media.

Turkey launched Euphrates Shield in August, deploying armour, artillery and air power to improve security on its border with Syria, support coalition forces, and help eliminate the regional terror threat.

A devastating civil war erupted in Syria in early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests, part of the "Arab Spring" uprisings.

Since then, the conflict has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions more.

SOURCE:AA
