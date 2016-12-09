WORLD
Boko Haram suicide attack kills at least 56 in NE Nigeria
Two female suicide bombers detonated their explosives in a busy market in the northeast of the country.
FILE PHOTO: The scene where two female suicide bombers blew themselves up at a market in Nigeria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 9, 2016

Nigeria's army says two female suicide bombers blew themselves up at a market in northeast Nigeria's Madagali town, killing at least 56 people and wounding dozens others.

Boko Haram is blamed for Friday's attack on the edge of the their Sambisa Forest stronghold, which Nigeria's army has been bombing ahead of ground assaults.

Yusuf Mohammed, chairman of the local district government, said the bombings left 56 people dead and wounded 57.

Since the military dislodged the extremists from towns and villages this year, the group have resorted to attacking softer targets.

Blast survivor Ahmadu Gulak said the two explosions struck simultaneously at opposite ends of a grain and vegetable market.

The seven-year Boko Haram uprising has killed more than 20,000 people, created 2.6 million refugees and triggered a massive humanitarian crisis.

TRT World's correspondent Fidelis Mbah reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
