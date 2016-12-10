WORLD
Obama orders "full review" of 2016 election cyber attacks
Intelligence agencies are set to deliver a report before Obama leaves office on January 20.
US President Barack Obama speaks on counterterrorism at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida on December 6, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 10, 2016

US President Barack Obama has ordered a report on cyber attacks and foreign intervention during the 2016 election.

Intelligence agencies are set to deliver a report before he leaves office on January 20. During the election, Russia was accused of aiding President-elect Donald Trump.

The White House says the report will seek patterns of activity dating back as far as 2008.

"Unfortunately, this activity is not new to Moscow, we've seen them do this for years...try and meddle in elections and engage in similar activities in Europe and across Asia. So they unfortunately have a long record of this. But the president has made clear to President Putin that this is unacceptable," said a White House spokesperson Eric Shultz.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
