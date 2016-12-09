WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bombings in Egypt kill six policemen, civilian
At least seven people, including six policemen, were killed and six others wounded in two separate bomb attacks targetting security forces in Egypt.
Bombings in Egypt kill six policemen, civilian
Egyptian security services cordon off the site of a bomb attack next to a police checkpoint in the western Talibiya district of the capital Cairo on December 9, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 9, 2016

At least seven people, including six policemen, were killed and six others wounded on Friday in two separate bomb attacks targetting security forces in Egypt, the country's interior ministry said.

The first attack struck in the western Talibiya neighbourhood of Cairo, shortly before the Friday Muslim prayers and when the capital's streets are mostly empty.

The Hassam Movement, a militant group which has claimed a string of recent attacks, said it was behind the bombing, in a statement circulated on social media.

The interior ministry said in a statement that the bomb exploded next to a checkpoint, killing two officers, a policeman and three enlisted personnel. Three other conscripts were wounded.

The second blast took place in the evening on a road linking the Nile Delta city of Kafr el-Sheikh to the northern coastal town of Baltim.

The ministry said on its Facebook page that a "roadside bomb exploded... slightly wounding two policemen who were patrolling in a car and killing a civilian... who happened to be in the vicinity".

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the second attack.

Militants have repeatedly attacked police and soldiers since the army overthrew democratically-elected president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 and unleashed a bloody crackdown on his followers.

Most of the attacks are carried out in the Sinai Peninsula in eastern Egypt by a branch of Daesh, which has killed hundreds of soldiers and policemen.

But security forces and government officials have also been targetted in the capital.

Most of the Cairo attacks in recent months have been claimed by two little-known militant groups, Lawaa al-Thawra and the Hassam Movement.

Police say Hassam and Lawaa Al-Thawra are affiliated with Morsi's Muslim Brotherhood movement, which was banned months after his overthrow and listed as a terrorist organisation.

The Brotherhood, which espoused grassroots work and change through elections, denies it is involved in violence.

The group had been the country's largest opposition movement under dictator Hosni Mubarak, and dominated polls after his overthrow in 2011. In 2012, the Brotherhood movement won a presidential election with its candidate, Morsi. The army overthrew him, one year later, amid mass protests against Morsi's rule.

Friday's bombings came days after the interior ministry said police killed three Hassam Movement members in southern Egypt, and weeks after it announced it had broken up one of the group's cells.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us