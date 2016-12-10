WORLD
1 MIN READ
Slums in Argentina host the opera
A 300-year-old play is attracting a whole new audience in the country's capital, Buenos Aires.
Slums in Argentina host the opera
Composer Giovan Battista Pergolesi's La Serva Padrona, staged in the slums of Buenos Aires, brings high culture to the public. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 10, 2016

An opera staged in the slums of Argentina's capital is breaking the rules of prestigious opera houses.

The project, by director Pablo Foladori, aims to bring the high culture of the opera to shanty towns in Buenos Aires.

The audience at the improvised theatres like the one in Villa 31, a slum in the heart of Buenos Aires, sits behind a fence or looks on from their windows, as a 300-year-old play, La Serva Padrona, is performed on a street.

The opera project has also created new job opportunities in the slums.

Monica Yanakiew has the report from Buenos Aires.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us