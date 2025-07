Turkey's ruling AK Party is finalising plans to formally cement President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers by the creation of an executive presidency.

Elected as President in 2014, Erdogan has long sought a constitutional change to strengthen what had been in the past a largely ceremonial position.

That process is moving closer with a draft constitution being put to parliament. If it passes, the country will vote in a referendum.

Francis Collings reports from Ankara.