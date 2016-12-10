WORLD
Cameroon's English-speaking minority protests against discrimination
At least four people have been killed during protests in the northwest region of the country.
In Cameroon, anti-government demonstrators block a road in English-speaking area of Bamenda. December 8. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 10, 2016

At least four people have been killed in clashes between police and protesters from Cameroon's English-speaking minority in the country's northwest.

The northwest region and the southwest are the two mainly English-speaking areas out of 10 that make up Cameroon. The majority of the country speaks French.

The English-speaking minority, comprising around 20 percent of the country's 22.5 million population, has long complained of discrimination.

Teachers, magistrates and lawyers have led protests denouncing "marginalisation" and an unfair distribution of wealth.

TRT World's Fidelis Mbah tells us more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
