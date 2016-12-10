WORLD
3 MIN READ
CIA concludes Russia helped Trump win presidency - reports
US media reports say the country's top intelligence agency has found that Russia interfered in the US presidential election to help Trump win.
CIA concludes Russia helped Trump win presidency - reports
The reports come after President Barack Obama ordered a review of all cyberattacks that took place during the 2016 election cycle. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 10, 2016

The top intelligence agency in the US has concluded that Russia played a covert role in the 2016 presidential elections to undermine Hillary Clinton's campaign and help Donald Trump win the White House, according to reports.

The Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) 'assessment' was carried by the Washington PostandNew York Timeson Saturday, provoking a strong reaction from President-elect Donald Trump's transition team.

"These are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction," Trump's transition team said in a statement after the reports were published.

"The election ended a long time ago in one of the biggest Electoral College victories in history. It's now time to move on and 'Make America Great Again.'"

The fierce rebuke from the Trump's camp has cast doubts over his future relationship with the CIA on which the US administrations mostly depend for assessments concerning potential threats faced by the country.

The reportscited US officials, briefed by the CIA on the matter, as saying that individuals with connections to Moscow provided the whistle-blowing website WikiLeaks with emails hacked from the Democratic National Committee, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign chief and others.

The reports on Saturday follow US President Barack Obama's order to review all cyber attacks that took place during the 2016 election cycle.

"It is the assessment of the intelligence community that Russia's goal here was to favour one candidate over the other, to help Trump get elected," the Washington Post quoted a senior US official, briefed on an intelligence presentation along with other lawmakers, as saying.

CIA agents told the lawmakers it was "quite clear" that favouring Trump was Russia's goal, according to officials who spoke to the Post, citing growing evidence from multiple sources.

However, some questions remain unanswered, the newspaper said.

For example, intelligence agents don't have proof that Russian officials directed the identified individuals to supply WikiLeaks with the hacked Democratic emails.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has denied links with Russia's government.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us