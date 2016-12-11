POLITICS
Football community denounces Istanbul attacks
Turkey's football community has expressed sympathy for the families and victims of deadly attacks hours after top teams Besiktas and Bursaspor met in Istanbul.
Ambulances line up outside the Besiktas football stadium in central Istanbul where a car bomb exploded on Saturday night. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 11, 2016

The football community reacted with shock and sympathy after two bomb attacks rocked central Istanbul following a match on Saturday night.

Two blasts outside the Vodafone Arena in the heart of Turkey's biggest city, two hours after a league match between top teams Besiktas and Bursaspor, killed 38 people and injured over 150.

UEFA expressed condolences to the families of the victims affected by the bombings in a series of tweets.

The Besiktas football club condemned terror and said it stood "in solidarity" against the attackers.

Bursapor, the other team in Saturday's fixture, tweeted "We condemn terror."

Two other of Turkey's top teams, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, also condemned the attacks.

Turkey's star player Arda Turan, currently with FC Barcelona, denounced the attack on Twitter.

In Saturday's match Besiktas defeated Bursaspor 2-1.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
