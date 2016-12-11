WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide truck bombing kills at least 29 in Somalia
Al-Shabab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.
Suicide truck bombing kills at least 29 in Somalia
Trailers are seen parked outside a police cordon after a suicide car bomb went off at the entrance of Somalia's biggest port in capital Mogadishu December 11, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 11, 2016

A suicide truck bomb hit the entrance of Somalia's biggest port on Sunday, killing 29 people and injuring 50, police said.

The Al-Qaeda aligned Al-Shabab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack. They said they were trying to disrupt protracted parliamentary elections. The three-month vote is due to end on December 29.

"Some people are missing and so the death toll may rise," a policeman Major Abdullahi Ali said.

Witnesses said the bodies of four victims were seen strewn outside the facility, in a street filled with rubble from damaged tea shops.

Mohamed Hussein, a port employee, said gunfire had followed the blast. Another port official, who did not want to be named, said activity at the port has been halted.

Al-Shabab is fighting to overthrow the internationally-backed government of Somalia and regularly stages deadly attacks on government, military and civilian targets in the capital and elsewhere in the war-torn country.

Al Shabab's insurgency aims to drive out African Union peacekeepers, topple Somalia's western-backed government and impose its strict version of Islam on the Horn of Africa state.

Around 14,000 people representing Somalia's federal states have been chosen to pick the 275 lawmakers. Those members of parliament will choose a new president.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us