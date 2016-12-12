POLITICS
NASA launches satellites to improve hurricane forecasts
The satellites will depend on GPS technology, for accurate predictions, the same technology that helps people get where they're going in a car.
NASA says more data means more chances of saving people from the destruction and wrath of hurricanes and cyclones. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 12, 2016

US space agency NASA is launching eight satellites into orbit to improve the understanding of how hurricanes are formed, and how strong they can be in a project that cost more than $150 million.

This will be the first time that mission to use an earth observation satellite will fly directly over the eye of storms to measure and detect the amount of rain they are carrying, and their wind speed.

"This is going to be looking at hurricanes. It's going to be focusing on the surface winds which is the area of highest dynamic energy in a hurricane which helps influence how intense the hurricanes are going to be," said Christine Bonniksen, Cygnss programme executive at NASA.

TRT World's Sourav Roy reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
