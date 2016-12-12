US space agency NASA is launching eight satellites into orbit to improve the understanding of how hurricanes are formed, and how strong they can be in a project that cost more than $150 million.

This will be the first time that mission to use an earth observation satellite will fly directly over the eye of storms to measure and detect the amount of rain they are carrying, and their wind speed.

"This is going to be looking at hurricanes. It's going to be focusing on the surface winds which is the area of highest dynamic energy in a hurricane which helps influence how intense the hurricanes are going to be," said Christine Bonniksen, Cygnss programme executive at NASA.

TRT World's Sourav Roy reports.