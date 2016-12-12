About 2,000 people were at an ordination ceremony in southeastern Nigeria on Sunday when the church roof collapsed, killing at least 100 people, according to Gary Ubong, a resident of the area. Officials put the death toll at 27 with another 30 injured.

"I saw more than 100 dead bodies brought out," said Ubong, who rushed to the scene after the accident. "I also went to two hospitals and saw heaps of dead bodies, difficult to count."

The accident in the Akwa Ibom state capital, Uyo, happened as a pastor was being consecrated as bishop in the presence of government officials, Ubong said.

A local governor said an investigation is underway.