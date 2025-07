US President-elect Donald Trump has said that the US should not be bound by the 'One China' policy, unless Beijing offers concessions on trade and other issues.

"I fully understand the 'one China' policy, but I don't know why we have to be bound by a 'one China' policy unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade," Trump said in an interview on Sunday.

TRT World's Dan Epstein in Beijing has more.