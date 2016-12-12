Former Macedonian prime minister Nikola Gruevski's nationalist VMRO-DPMNE declared victory in a parliamentary election on Sunday. All the votes have now been counted and according to unofficial results the nationalists won nearly 38 percent of the vote – narrowly defeating the rival social democratic party (SDSM) with just under 37 percent of the vote.

But the SDSM has not conceded defeat. Whichever party forms the government will need at least one coalition partner from among parties representing ethnic Albanians, who account for one-third of the population.

TRT World's Ahmet Hamdi Sisman reports from Skopje.