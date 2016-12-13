WORLD
2 MIN READ
Who are the forces closing in on Aleppo?
Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad has mobilised a coalition of forces backed by Russia and Iran to retake eastern Aleppo, which fell to opposition forces in 2012.
Who are the forces closing in on Aleppo?
The Syrian regime has relied heavily on external support to fight the rebels. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 13, 2016

Bashar al-Assad and his allies have taken control of most of Aleppo, which was Syria's largest city before the conflict began five years ago.

They captured 98 percent of the war-ravaged former commercial hub by Monday, the regime said.

But they didn't do it alone.

The regime is backed by Russian air strikes and artillery, Iran-backed special forces, Syrian regime troops, and an international brigade of Shia militias from Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan and the Gulf States.

Many of the Shia fighters who have joined Assad's forces are "rabidly sectarian", Kyle Orton, a Middle East analyst from foreign policy think tank Henry Jackson Society said.

Iranian advisers helped to co-ordinate the sizeable group of Shia militias that were recruited from Pakistan, the Gulf and other areas of the region, the BBC reported.

A pro-Assad Palestinian group in Syria, called the Liwa al-Quds or "Jerusalem Brigade" were part of the regime's forces. The group is linked to Assad's intelligence services and the Baath Party in Syria. Lebanon's Hezbollah fighters were also involved in the fighting.

An intense bombing campaign by Russian air forces since September, followed by a ground assault of regime troops and Shia militias brought rebel held areas to their knees.

People trapped in east Aleppo said that hundreds of civilians were killed as regime forces intensified their efforts.

Retaking the city may not end the bloody civil war but gives Assad control of five of Syria's biggest cities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us