Syrians cry out for help against regime advance in Aleppo
Twitter users in Syria recount the horrors of the regime's onslaught on the city, while users outside the country criticise Western and Arab powers for not doing enough to prevent the carnage.
The United Nations has reported thousands of people fleeing the city ahead of the regime advance. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 13, 2016

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, forces loyal to Bashar al Assad launched a final offensive to retake the northwestern Syrian city of Aleppo. Residents on the ground, activists, and international NGOs have reported unprecedented violence as Assad's forces attempt to retake the city.

The United Nations said at least 82 civilians, including women and children, have been killed by forces loyal to Assad over the last four days. The UN also documented thousands of people fleeing the city.

Online, the violence has led to pleas for help from residents trapped in the eastern part of the city. Outside the country, people are calling for accountability from Western powers and other Arab governments, whom they accuse of not doing enough to stop the carnage.

As regime forces advanced, residents said their goodbyes and expressed their fears of what was to come.

As far back as 2012, regime forces have been accused of raping men and women in rebel-held areas of Syria.

Others voiced their frustration at the outside world for not doing enough to fight back against Assad and his allies.

Moscow, a long-time ally of Assad's has been singled out for their role in the aerial campaigns in civilian areas and their continued support of the Syrian regime leader.

Local and international agencies reported in November that the city's infrastructure, including health services, were nearly wiped out by a series of airstrikes and helicopter barrel bombs.

Outside the country, users likened the situation in Aleppo to previous international tragedies.

In 1995, more than 8,300 Muslim Bosnians were killed by the forces of General Ratko Mladik, who was tried for war crimes in 2012.

There are varying estimates of the number of civilians still trapped in the city, which prior to the 2011 uprisings was home to more than two million people.

With Assad and his allies almost certain to retake full control of the city, news from Aleppo itself has slowed as residents live in fear of what the days ahead may bring.

