TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey detains hundreds after Istanbul stadium attack
The Interior Ministry says the suspects include members of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party or HDP, which Ankara links to the PKK.
Turkey detains hundreds after Istanbul stadium attack
The blast site was cleared only a few hours after Saturday's attack in Istanbul, Turkey. Security forces continued patrolling areas adjacent to the stadium early Sunday morning. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 13, 2016

Turkish police have detained 586 people for having alleged links to the PKK in raids conducted over the past two days, the Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The operation follows a twin suicide bomb attack on Saturday night that killed at least 44 people and injured 150 others outside the Vodafone Arena, home to Istanbul's Besiktas football club. The PKK-linked TAK terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The detained suspects include members of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP). A statement issued by the Interior Ministry said members of the HDP participated in activities organised by the PKK and spread propaganda on its behalf.

The Turkish government has repeatedly accused the HDP of having links to the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU. The HDP denies any direct links with the PKK.

The PKK has been fighting the Turkish state for over three decades. Its urban wing, TAK, has claimed responsibility for several terrorist attacks in the past. Saturday's bombing was one of the deadliest.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us