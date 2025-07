The European Parliament has awarded the Sakharov Prize to two Yazidi women who were held captive by Daesh.

Nadia Murad and Lamiya Aji Bashar were forced into sexual slavery when their village in Iraq was captured by the terror group.

They managed to escape, and are now using their experiences to raise awareness about the women and children who are still prisoners of the terror group.

TRT World 's Nicole Johnston has the latest from Erbil, Iraq.